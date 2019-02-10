The 3 most popular spots in Harrisburg's Uptown neighborhood

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Uptown, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Camp Curtin Bar-B-Que Station
Topping the list is Camp Curtin Bar-B-Que Station, a spot to score barbecue and more. Located at 2504 N. Sixth St., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp.
It's only open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and offers take-out. On the menu, you'll find baby back ribs, beans, coleslaw, barbecue chicken, wings, mac 'n' cheese and everything else you'd expect from a barbecue joint.
2. Mother's Subs
Next up is deli Mother's Subs, which offers sandwiches and more, situated at 2101 N. Second St. It also has two other locations in Middletown, PA. With four stars out of 31 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.
Try the Super Italian sub with ham, Genoa salami, cooked salami, capicola and provolone. Hot subs, cheesesteak subs, salads and party subs are also available. This spot is closed on Sundays.
3. Jimmy the Hot Dog King
Jimmy the Hot Dog King, a spot to score hot dogs and burgers, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2915 N. Seventh St., four stars out of 20 reviews.
Try a chili dog, cheese dog or a hot dog with sauerkraut. It also offers subs and other sandwiches, as well as soup in a diner-like setting.