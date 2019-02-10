FOOD & DRINK

The 3 most popular spots in Harrisburg's Uptown neighborhood

By Hoodline
Visiting Uptown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Harrisburg neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a barbecue spot to a place to score hot dogs and more.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Uptown, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Camp Curtin Bar-B-Que Station



Photo: kevin m./Yelp

Topping the list is Camp Curtin Bar-B-Que Station, a spot to score barbecue and more. Located at 2504 N. Sixth St., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp.

It's only open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and offers take-out. On the menu, you'll find baby back ribs, beans, coleslaw, barbecue chicken, wings, mac 'n' cheese and everything else you'd expect from a barbecue joint.

2. Mother's Subs



Photo: Candice S./Yelp

Next up is deli Mother's Subs, which offers sandwiches and more, situated at 2101 N. Second St. It also has two other locations in Middletown, PA. With four stars out of 31 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Try the Super Italian sub with ham, Genoa salami, cooked salami, capicola and provolone. Hot subs, cheesesteak subs, salads and party subs are also available. This spot is closed on Sundays.

3. Jimmy the Hot Dog King



Photo: Dan R./Yelp

Jimmy the Hot Dog King, a spot to score hot dogs and burgers, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2915 N. Seventh St., four stars out of 20 reviews.

Try a chili dog, cheese dog or a hot dog with sauerkraut. It also offers subs and other sandwiches, as well as soup in a diner-like setting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Your guide to the 5 top spots in Lancaster's Ross neighborhood
AC Restaurant Week Sweepstakes
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Russet's Spaghetti alla Amatriciana
Check out the freshest new eateries to debut in Philadelphia
For the love of chocolate: Find sweets for your sweetie at these popular Philly shops
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
High school student shot in face in Havertown, teen in custody
Police: Man dies after fight with homeowner in Roxborough
Crews battling fire at school in Bucks County
Shots fired at SEPTA's Lombard-South Station
Girl, 13, missing since Saturday in Philly
NASA declares Mars rover Opportunity dead after 15 years on the red planet
Thieves stealing tires, rims from Hondas in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Phillies, Aaron Nola agree to four-year extension
Fire crews battle barn blaze in Chester County
Rare leopard photographed for the first time in more than 100 years
More News