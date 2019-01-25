FOOD & DRINK

The 4 best cocktail bars in Harrisburg

Rubicon. | Photo: Mel P./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to try the top cocktail bars around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cocktail bars in Harrisburg, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. Bacco Pizzeria and Wine Bar



Photo: malini a./Yelp

Topping the list is Bacco Pizzeria and Wine Bar. Located at 20 N. Second St. downtown, the wine bar, cocktail bar and Italian spot is the highest rated cocktail bar in Harrisburg, boasting four stars out of 125 reviews on Yelp.

2. Rubicon



Photo: john w./Yelp

Next up is Capitol District's Rubicon, situated at 270 North St. With four stars out of 125 reviews on Yelp, the cocktail bar and French spot, serving salads and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Suba



Photo: dayna r./Yelp

Capitol District's Suba, located at 272 N St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the tapas bar and cocktail bar 4.5 stars out of 42 reviews.

4. Midstate Distillery



Photo: cassie l./Yelp

Midstate Distillery, a wine tasting room, cocktail bar and venues and event space, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 27 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1817 N. Cameron St. to see for yourself.
