The 4 best distilleries in Philadelphia

Photo: Art in the Age of Mechanical Reproduction/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to try the top distilleries around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top distilleries in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

---

1. Philadelphia Distilling



Photo: jeff h./Yelp

Topping the list is Philadelphia Distilling. Located at 25 E. Allen St. in Northern Liberties, the distillery is the highest rated distillery in Philadelphia, boasting five stars out of 107 reviews on Yelp.

2. Art In The Age Of Mechanical Reproduction



Photo: art in the age of mechanical reproduction/Yelp

Next up is Old City's Art In the Age of Mechanical Reproduction, situated at 116 N. Third St. With 4.5 stars out of 70 reviews on Yelp, the distillery, which offers accessories and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Federal Distilling, Stateside Urbancraft Vodka



Photo: michelle p./Yelp

West Kensington's Federal Distilling, Stateside Urbancraft Vodka, located at 1700 N. Hancock St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the distillery 4.5 stars out of 52 reviews.

4. Manatawny Still Works



Photo: joel p./Yelp

Manatawny Still Works, a distillery and cocktail bar in East Passyunk, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 32 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1603 E. Passyunk Ave., Floor 1 to see for yourself.
