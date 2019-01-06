FOOD & DRINK

The 4 best Hawaiian spots in Philadelphia

Poke Bowl. | Photo: Sherry V./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving Hawaiian food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Hawaiian spots around Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

---

1. Poke Bowl



Photo: jeff h./Yelp

Topping the list is Poke Bowl. Located at 958 N. Second St. in Northern Liberties, the Hawaiian spot, which offers poke and more, is the highest rated Hawaiian restaurant in Philadelphia, boasting four stars out of 190 reviews on Yelp.

2. Poi Dog Snack Shop



Photo: luan p./Yelp

Next up is Rittenhouse's Poi Dog Snack Shop, situated at 100.5 S. 21st St. With four stars out of 169 reviews on Yelp, the Hawaiian spot, which offers desserts and poke, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Oishii Poke



photo: john k./yelp

Center City's Oishii Poke, located at 938 Arch St., Floor 1 REAR, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Japanese and Hawaiian spot, which offers poke and more, four stars out of 167 reviews.

4. Engimono Poke & Deli



Photo: destinee c./Yelp

Engimono Poke & Deli, a deli and Hawaiian spot that offers poke and more in Fairmount, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 46 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2319 Fairmount Ave. to see for yourself.
