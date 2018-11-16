The 4 best Mexican restaurants in Harrisburg

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Mexican spots around Harrisburg, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to fill the bill.
1. El Sol Mexican Restaurant
Photo: Ashley W./Yelp
Topping the list is El Sol Mexican Restaurant. Located at 18 S. Third St. downtown, it is the highest rated Mexican restaurant in Harrisburg, boasting four stars out of 182 reviews on Yelp.
Start with the homemade salsa and freshly fried warm tortilla chips or the guacamole made with avocado, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and a special blend of spices. Traditional entrees include Enchiladas de Camaron: two flour tortillas filled with shrimp and sauteed vegetables, then topped with roasted tomato sauce, chile sauce and melted cheese, served with sour cream, guacamole, beans and salad. See the full menu, including a wide variety of tequila choices, here.
2. Tacos Mi Tierra
Photo: AgentxAngel X./Yelp
Next up is Tacos Mi Tierra, situated at 1416 Derry St. With 4.5 stars out of 57 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican spot has proven to be a local favorite.
The restaurant offers a wide variety of authentic Mexican food. If you're feeling adventurous, try the beef stomach, cow head and tongue tacos or the Menudo (beef tripe soup).
Yelper Elizabeth A. writes, "I'm in town for a meeting on Mexican Independence Day and was looking for authentic food to celebrate with. Well, am I glad I found this little place! The food is great. Service was great. And best of all, the owner is related to the owners of my favorite Mexican store back home. That's all I needed. I found my new home away from home."
3. Tres Hermanos
Photo: Mel P./Yelp
Tres Hermanos, located at 712 S. Cameron St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the restaurant four stars out of 120 reviews. It has another outpost in Mount Joy.
Yelper Juli K. writes, "The fajitas are beyond compare. I like the Fajitas Supreme, which comes with giant tasty shrimp, chicken and steak. The veggies are always well seasoned and cooked until soft. Their rice and refried beans are the best I've ever had. I also love the big quesadillas."
You can check out the full menu here.
4. Santa Fe Taco Factory
Photo: Joani S./Yelp
Santa Fe Taco Factory, a Mexican spot located downtown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 13 Yelp reviews. Head over to 218 Strawberry Square to see for yourself.
Yelper Kate Y. writes, "I regularly visit for a taco salad. One of the only Strawberry Square eateries that I will visit. Fresh, never greasy, and I can add all kinds of toppings in addition to a protein ... Price is comparable to any quick spot there, but the food is of much higher quality. And it is locally owned and operated."