The 4 best Spanish spots in Philadelphia

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Spanish spots around Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.
---
1. Amada
photo: nicholas y./yelp
Topping the list is Amada. Located at 217 Chestnut St. in Old City, the tapas bar, Spanish and Iberian spot is the most popular Spanish restaurant in Philadelphia, boasting four stars out of 1,901 reviews on Yelp.
2. Barcelona Wine Bar Passyunk
Photo: tony p./Yelp
Next up is East Passyunk's Barcelona Wine Bar Passyunk, situated at 1709 E. Passyunk Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 339 reviews on Yelp, the wine bar and Spanish spot, serving tapas and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Tinto
Photo: john k./Yelp
Rittenhouse's Tinto, located at 114 S. 20th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the tapas bar, Spanish and Iberian spot four stars out of 830 reviews.
4. Tio Pepe Restaurant & Bar
Photo: kevin z./Yelp
Tio Pepe Restaurant & Bar, a bar and Portuguese and Iberian spot in Oxford Circle, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 77 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6618 Castor Ave. to see for yourself.