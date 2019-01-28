FOOD & DRINK

The 4 best Spanish spots in Philadelphia

Tio Pepe Restaurant & Bar. | Photo: Grace P./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a delicious Spanish meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Spanish spots around Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

---

1. Amada



photo: nicholas y./yelp

Topping the list is Amada. Located at 217 Chestnut St. in Old City, the tapas bar, Spanish and Iberian spot is the most popular Spanish restaurant in Philadelphia, boasting four stars out of 1,901 reviews on Yelp.

2. Barcelona Wine Bar Passyunk



Photo: tony p./Yelp

Next up is East Passyunk's Barcelona Wine Bar Passyunk, situated at 1709 E. Passyunk Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 339 reviews on Yelp, the wine bar and Spanish spot, serving tapas and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Tinto



Photo: john k./Yelp

Rittenhouse's Tinto, located at 114 S. 20th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the tapas bar, Spanish and Iberian spot four stars out of 830 reviews.

4. Tio Pepe Restaurant & Bar



Photo: kevin z./Yelp

Tio Pepe Restaurant & Bar, a bar and Portuguese and Iberian spot in Oxford Circle, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 77 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6618 Castor Ave. to see for yourself.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
New Fishtown barber shop Fresh Image And Grooming opens its doors
Fruit sold at Walmart, Costco and Aldi recalled due to listeria
McDonald's to hold 'bacon hour' on Tuesday
Sonic adds deep fried Oreos to its menu
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Nice But Cold Today, Snow Tomorrow
Waitress speaks out over anti-immigrant message on receipt
Fruit sold at Walmart, Costco and Aldi recalled due to listeria
Police ID man struck by 2 vehicles in Gloucester Twp.
Philadelphia police search for missing 11-year-old girl
Man who donated kidney to mom now needs one himself
Juvenile seriously injured in Bucks County crash
Bipartisan bill seeks to make animal cruelty a federal felony
Show More
Painting stolen in front of visitors at Russian museum
Man gets 105 years for molesting girl while taking her to bus
Murder charges likely after NYPD search of Pa. landfill
Center City repairs at 20th & Chestnut to take weeks
Mo'ne Davis signs letter of intent with Hampton University
More News