The 4 best spots to score burgers in Harrisburg

Burger Yum. | Photo: Shane B./Yelp

By Hoodline
Got a hankering for burgers?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top burger hot spots in Harrisburg, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. Jackson House



Photo: Anthony S./Yelp

Topping the list is Jackson House. Located at 1004 N. Sixth St. in Midtown, the spot to score sandwiches and burgers is the highest rated burger spot in Harrisburg, boasting 4.5 stars out of 177 reviews on Yelp.

2. Burger Yum



Photo: Juli K./Yelp

Next up is downtown's Burger Yum, situated at 400 N. Second St. With 4.5 stars out of 93 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score burgers has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Keystone Restaurant



Photo: Marizol J./Yelp

Midtown's Keystone Restaurant, located at 1000 N. Third St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee and tea and burgers, 4.5 stars out of 45 reviews.

4. Rookie's Sports Bar & Grill



Photo: ashley b./Yelp

Last but not least, check out Rookie's Sports Bar & Grill, which has earned four stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sports bar, which offers burgers and more, at 2238 Derry St.
