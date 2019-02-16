The 4 best spots to score pizza in Harrisburg

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza sources in Harrisburg, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.
1. Cork & Fork
PHOTO: minh n./YELP
Topping the list is Cork & Fork. Located at 200 State St. in Capitol District, the bar, which offers pizza, tapas and more, is the highest rated pizza spot in Harrisburg, boasting four stars out of 302 reviews on Yelp.
2. Subway Cafe
Photo: briana c./Yelp
Next up is Subway Cafe, situated at 1000 Herr St. With four stars out of 60 reviews on Yelp, the bar and Italian spot, serving pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Ciervo's
PHOTO: james a./YElp
Midtown's Ciervo's, located at 1435 N. Second St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score pizza and sandwiches four stars out of 28 reviews.
4. Giuseppe Original Pizzeria
Photo: rutuja y./Yelp
Giuseppe Original Pizzeria, a spot to score pizza and more in Midtown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 11 Yelp reviews. Head over to 910 N. Sixth St. to see for yourself.
