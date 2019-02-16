FOOD & DRINK

The 4 best spots to score pizza in Harrisburg

Cork & Fork. | Photo: Heidi P./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to sample the best pizza around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza sources in Harrisburg, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. Cork & Fork



PHOTO: minh n./YELP


Topping the list is Cork & Fork. Located at 200 State St. in Capitol District, the bar, which offers pizza, tapas and more, is the highest rated pizza spot in Harrisburg, boasting four stars out of 302 reviews on Yelp.

2. Subway Cafe



Photo: briana c./Yelp

Next up is Subway Cafe, situated at 1000 Herr St. With four stars out of 60 reviews on Yelp, the bar and Italian spot, serving pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Ciervo's



PHOTO: james a./YElp


Midtown's Ciervo's, located at 1435 N. Second St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score pizza and sandwiches four stars out of 28 reviews.

4. Giuseppe Original Pizzeria



Photo: rutuja y./Yelp

Giuseppe Original Pizzeria, a spot to score pizza and more in Midtown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 11 Yelp reviews. Head over to 910 N. Sixth St. to see for yourself.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
McDonald's unveils donut sticks breakfast item
Philadelphia college hoops results: Who won big this week?
Philadelphia's top 5 museums, ranked
Chuck E. Cheese addresses conspiracy that they recycle pizza
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Aurora shooting: 5 dead, multiple wounded including officers; gunman also dead
1 dead following crash on I-95 in Delaware County
Man critically injured in Southwest Philadelphia shooting
Fire erupts inside industrial building in Hunting Park
Dozens of dirt bikes, ATVs and Quads swarm Philadelphia streets
Flying debris hits SUV in Carbon County; family of 5 injured
ATF: 4-alarm fire in Old City ruled arson
Woman in videotaped Wildwood beach arrest accepts plea deal
Show More
Police investigate after shots fired at Skippack, Pa. restaurant
Police: 2 persons of interest in Jussie Smollett case released without charges
2019 THON continues at Penn State
7-year-old writes goodbye message to parents during bomb threat
Trump declares national emergency over border wall funding
More News