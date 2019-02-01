The 5 best Caribbean spots in Philadelphia

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Caribbean spots around Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.
---
1. Mixto
Photo: hiram m./Yelp
Topping the list is Washington Square's Mixto, situated at 1141 Pine St. With four stars out of 1,101 reviews on Yelp, the Latin American, Caribbean and Cuban spot has proven to be a local favorite.
2. Parada Maimon
Photo: jeff h./Yelp
Next is Callow Hill's Parada Maimon, located at 345 N. 12th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Dominican spot 4.5 stars out of 154 reviews.
3. chez NOVAKS
Photo: gizelle c./Yelp
chez NOVAKS, a cafe and French and Caribbean spot in Brewerytown, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 43 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2829 W. Girard Ave. to see for yourself.
4. Tierra Colombiana Restaurant
Photo: tierra colombiana restaurant/Yelp
Over in Feltonville, check out Tierra Colombiana Restaurant, which has earned four stars out of 338 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Latin American and Caribbean spot at 4535 N. Fifth St.
5. Flambo Caribbean Restaurant
Photo: jeff h./Yelp
Last but not least, there's Flambo Caribbean Restaurant, a Francisville favorite with 4.5 stars out of 74 reviews. Stop by 820 N. Broad St. to hit up the Trinidadian spot next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.