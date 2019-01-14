FOOD & DRINK

The 5 best Chinese spots in Philadelphia

Han Dynasty. | Photo: Ritesh M./Yelp

By Hoodline
In search of a new favorite Chinese spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese spots around Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

---

1. Dim Sum Garden



Photo: arkadiusz s./Yelp

Topping the list is Dim Sum Garden. Located at 1020 Race St. in Chinatown, the dim sum, Asian fusion and Shanghainese spot is the most popular Chinese restaurant in Philadelphia, boasting four stars out of 2,017 reviews on Yelp.

2. Nan Zhou Hand Drawn Noodle House



Photo: nan zhou hand drawn noodle house/Yelp

Next up is Chinatown's Nan Zhou Hand Drawn Noodle House, situated at 1022 Race St. With four stars out of 1,824 reviews on Yelp, the Chinese spot, which offers noodles and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Sampan



Photo: annie k./Yelp

Washington Square's Sampan, located at 124 S. 13th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Asian fusion and Chinese spot four stars out of 1,566 reviews.

4. Han Dynasty



Photo: ritesh m./Yelp

Han Dynasty, a Szechuan spot in Old City, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 1,342 Yelp reviews. Head over to 123 Chestnut St. to see for yourself.

5. Nine Ting



Photo: rah a./Yelp

And then there's Nine Ting, a Chinatown favorite with four stars out of 928 reviews. Stop by 926 Race St. to hit up the Korean and Chinese spot, which offers hot pot and more, next time the urge strikes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
New Indian spot Amma's South Indian Cuisine debuts in Rittenhouse
The 5 best spots to score falafel in Philadelphia
Watch Jan. 10 FYI Philly: All things new around Philly
Taco Bell testing out new vegetarian menu for 2019
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Gunman dead after hostage incident at New Jersey UPS facility
Child struck by car in Mayfair
Charging documents reveal suspect's tactics, horrific new details in Jayme Closs kidnapping
Eagles fans tell Alshon Jeffery: We got your back
Foles has message for Eagles fans
Driver crashes stolen SUV into apartment building
Police seek family of pedestrian killed in New Castle
AccuWeather: On The Chilly Side; Two Winter Weather Threats Late Week
Show More
Woman drinking wine from Pringles can banned from Walmart
Registered sex offender arrested for trying to lure women
No repeat: Eagles fall to Saints 20-14
Alshon Jeffery: 'I let my teammates down'
"We'll be back next year:" Eagles react after season ends
More News