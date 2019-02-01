FOOD & DRINK

The 5 best delis in Harrisburg

Mother's Subs. | Photo: Candice S./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to try the top delis around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top delis in Harrisburg, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Mother's Subs



Photo: Matt N./Yelp

Topping the list is Mother's Subs. Located at 2101 N. Second St. in Uptown, it's the highest rated deli in Harrisburg, boasting four stars out of 31 reviews on Yelp.

2. Jimmy John's



Photo: Chris M./Yelp

Next up is downtown's Jimmy John's, situated at 219 N. Second St. With four stars out of 22 reviews on Yelp, the deli, which offers subs, clubs and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Ciao Bakery



Photo: Shawn B./Yelp

Ciao Bakery, located downtown at 304 Chestnut St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery and cafe, serving deli sandwiches and more, four stars out of 19 reviews.

4. Downtown Deli & Eatery



Photo: Matt M./Yelp

Downtown Deli & Eatery, offering a variety of breakfast and deli sandwiches, is another go-to, with four stars out of 16 Yelp reviews. Head over to 225 Market St. to see for yourself.

5. Old Town Delicatessen



Photo: joani s./Yelp

Also downtown, check out Old Town Delicatessen, which has earned four stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp. You can find the deli -- serving sandwiches, wraps, salads and more -- at 512 N. Third St.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Recipes for guilt-free Super Bowl snacks
Celebrate the Super Bowl in style with Philadelphia's best sports bars and more
5 top spots for comfort food in Philadelphia
Your guide to the 5 top spots in Philadelphia's Roxborough neighborhood
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Icy Morning, Milder Afternoon
Firefighters rescue man from Trenton house fire
Parents of Penn State pledge sue frat members over his death
Union boss Johnny "Doc" Dougherty pleads not guilty
Firefighters battle commercial building blaze in Montgomery County
17 girls inducted into Scouts BSA in West Chester
Fix coming for Apple's FaceTime
Petal the elephant moved from mall, headed to new home
Show More
Cory Booker 2020: NJ Senator running for president
Black Tie Tailgate kicks off the Philadelphia Auto Show
Restaurant owner apologizes, will serve MAGA hat wearers
Standoff prompts large police response in New Castle
Folks still have jobs to do despite cold weather
More News