The 5 best delis in Harrisburg

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top delis in Harrisburg, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.
1. Mother's Subs
Photo: Matt N./Yelp
Topping the list is Mother's Subs. Located at 2101 N. Second St. in Uptown, it's the highest rated deli in Harrisburg, boasting four stars out of 31 reviews on Yelp.
2. Jimmy John's
Photo: Chris M./Yelp
Next up is downtown's Jimmy John's, situated at 219 N. Second St. With four stars out of 22 reviews on Yelp, the deli, which offers subs, clubs and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Ciao Bakery
Photo: Shawn B./Yelp
Ciao Bakery, located downtown at 304 Chestnut St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery and cafe, serving deli sandwiches and more, four stars out of 19 reviews.
4. Downtown Deli & Eatery
Photo: Matt M./Yelp
Downtown Deli & Eatery, offering a variety of breakfast and deli sandwiches, is another go-to, with four stars out of 16 Yelp reviews. Head over to 225 Market St. to see for yourself.
5. Old Town Delicatessen
Photo: joani s./Yelp
Also downtown, check out Old Town Delicatessen, which has earned four stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp. You can find the deli -- serving sandwiches, wraps, salads and more -- at 512 N. Third St.