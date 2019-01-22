FOOD & DRINK

The 5 best Eastern European spots in Philadelphia

Mom Mom's Kitchen and Polish Food Cart. | Photo: Christian S./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving Eastern European food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Eastern European spots around Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

---

1. Mom Mom's Kitchen And Polish Food Cart



Photo: elaine m./Yelp

Topping the list is Mom Mom's Kitchen and Polish Food Cart. Located at 2551 Orthodox St. in Bridesburg, the food truck and Polish spot is the highest rated Eastern European restaurant in Philadelphia, boasting five stars out of 51 reviews on Yelp.

2. Suzani Restaurant



Photo: teena a./Yelp

Next up is Bustleton's Suzani Restaurant, situated at 1916 Welsh Road With 4.5 stars out of 74 reviews on Yelp, the Uzbek, Russian and modern European spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Chaikhana Uzbekistan



Photo: julia z./Yelp

Somerton's Chaikhana Uzbekistan, located at 12012 Bustleton Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Uzbek and Russian spot four stars out of 226 reviews.

4. Syrenka Luncheonette



Photo: Pat m./Yelp

Over in Richmond, check out Syrenka Luncheonette, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 52 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Polish spot at 3173 Richmond St.

5. Pierogie Kitchen



photo: vi l./yelp

Finally, there's Pierogie Kitchen, a Roxborough favorite with four stars out of 94 reviews. Stop by 648 Roxborough Ave. to hit up the Polish spot next time the urge strikes.
