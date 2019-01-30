The 5 best halal spots in Philadelphia

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top halal spots around Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.
1. Saad's Halal Restaurant
Topping the list is Saad's Halal Restaurant. Located at 4500 Walnut St. in Spruce Hill, the halal spot, which offers cheesesteaks and desserts, is the highest rated halal restaurant in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 539 reviews on Yelp.
2. Mood Cafe
Next up is Cedar Park's Mood Cafe, situated at 4618 Baltimore Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 423 reviews on Yelp, the cafe, Pakistani and halal spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill
Spruce Hill's Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill, located at 4420 Walnut St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Lebanese, halal and breakfast and brunch spot four stars out of 507 reviews.
4. Masala Kitchen Kati Rolls and Platters
Masala Kitchen Kati Rolls and Platters, an Indian and halal spot that offers fast food and more in Washington Square, is another go-to, with four stars out of 281 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1211 Walnut St. to see for yourself.
5. Quetta Halal Market
Finally, there's Quetta Halal Market, a Fitler Square favorite with 4.5 stars out of 55 reviews. Stop by 500 S. 23rd St. to hit up the meat shop and halal spot next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.