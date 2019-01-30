FOOD & DRINK

The 5 best halal spots in Philadelphia

Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill. | Photo: Hiram M./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a delicious halal meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top halal spots around Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

---

1. Saad's Halal Restaurant



Photo: rummy v./Yelp

Topping the list is Saad's Halal Restaurant. Located at 4500 Walnut St. in Spruce Hill, the halal spot, which offers cheesesteaks and desserts, is the highest rated halal restaurant in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 539 reviews on Yelp.

2. Mood Cafe



Photo: yanghwa p./Yelp

Next up is Cedar Park's Mood Cafe, situated at 4618 Baltimore Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 423 reviews on Yelp, the cafe, Pakistani and halal spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill



Photo: hiram m./Yelp

Spruce Hill's Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill, located at 4420 Walnut St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Lebanese, halal and breakfast and brunch spot four stars out of 507 reviews.

4. Masala Kitchen Kati Rolls and Platters



Photo: masala kitchen kati rolls and platters/Yelp

Masala Kitchen Kati Rolls and Platters, an Indian and halal spot that offers fast food and more in Washington Square, is another go-to, with four stars out of 281 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1211 Walnut St. to see for yourself.

5. Quetta Halal Market



Photo: john k./Yelp

Finally, there's Quetta Halal Market, a Fitler Square favorite with 4.5 stars out of 55 reviews. Stop by 500 S. 23rd St. to hit up the meat shop and halal spot next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Explore the 5 most popular spots in Philadelphia's Cedar Park neighborhood
The 4 best spots to score burgers in Harrisburg
Buffalo Wild Wings to serve free wings if Super Bowl goes into OT
Tyson chicken nuggets recalled, may contain rubber
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous Cold Moving In
LIVE TEMPERATURES: Tracking wind chill numbers in Philly area
Check School Closings and Delays
Dozens of cars collide on Route 222 during snow squall
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Feds indict powerful Philly union boss, councilman, others
Who is Johnny "Doc" Dougherty?
N.J. special ed teacher charged with having sex with student
Police: Man indecently assaulted women in Center City
Show More
180 people arrested after 3-day anti-crime initiative in Philadelphia
Proposal to withhold pay from Congress during government shutdowns
Wilmington police arrest man for numerous thefts from cars
More News