The 5 best Mexican spots in Philadelphia

South Philly Barbacoa. | Photo: Jaemie D./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving Mexican food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Mexican spots around Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

---

1. South Philly Barbacoa



Photo: ben o./Yelp

Topping the list is South Philly Barbacoa. Located at 1140 S. Ninth St. in Passyunk Square, the Mexican spot, which offers juice and smoothies and more, is the highest rated Mexican restaurant in Philadelphia, boasting five stars out of 245 reviews on Yelp.

2. El Vez



Photo: el vez/Yelp

Next up is Washington Square's El Vez, situated at 121 S. 13th St. With four stars out of 2,703 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican and breakfast and brunch spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Tortilleria San Roman



Photo: sari marissa g./Yelp

Bella Vista's Tortilleria San Roman, located at 951 S. Ninth St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Mexican spot five stars out of 202 reviews.

4. Cafe y Chocolate



Photo: cafe y Chocolate/Yelp

Over in West Passyunk, check out Cafe y Chocolate, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 284 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Mexican and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee and tea and more, at 2100 S. Norwood St.

5. Cantina Dos Segundos



Photo: mike f./Yelp

Finally, there's Cantina Dos Segundos, a Northern Liberties favorite with four stars out of 806 reviews. Stop by 931 N. Second St. to hit up the bar and Mexican and breakfast and brunch spot next time you're in the mood.
