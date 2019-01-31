The 5 best New American spots in Harrisburg

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top New American spots around Harrisburg, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.
1. Home 231
Photo: veronica w./Yelp
Topping the list is Home 231. Located at 231 North St. in Capitol District, the New American spot is the highest rated New American restaurant in Harrisburg, boasting 4.5 stars out of 426 reviews on Yelp.
2. The Millworks
Photo: veronica w./Yelp
Next up is Midtown's The Millworks, situated at 340 Verbeke St. With four stars out of 55 reviews on Yelp, the brewery and New American spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Cafe 1500 American Bistro
Photo: cafe 1500 american bistro/Yelp
Midtown's Cafe 1500 American Bistro, located at 1500 N. Sixth St., Suite 101, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar, New American and breakfast and brunch spot four stars out of 152 reviews.
4. McGrath's Pub
Photo: mcgrath's pub/Yelp
McGrath's Pub, an Irish pub and New American spot located downtown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 150 Yelp reviews. Head over to 202 Locust St. to see for yourself.
5. The Sturges Speakeasy
Photo: the sturges speakeasy/Yelp
Over in Midtown, check out The Sturges Speakeasy, which has earned four stars out of 147 reviews on Yelp. You can find the speakeasy and New American spot at 400 Forster St.