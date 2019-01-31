FOOD & DRINK

The 5 best Polish spots in Philadelphia

Mom Mom's Kitchen and Polish Food Cart. | Photo: Christian S./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving Polish food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Polish spots around Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

---

1. Mom Mom's Kitchen And Polish Food Cart



Photo: elaine m./Yelp

Topping the list is Mom Mom's Kitchen and Polish Food Cart. Located at 2551 Orthodox St. in Bridesburg, the food truck and Polish spot is the highest rated Polish restaurant in Philadelphia, boasting five stars out of 52 reviews on Yelp.

2. Pierogi Factory



photo: luan p./yelp

Next up is Bustleton's Pierogi Factory, situated at 9965 Bustleton Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 70 reviews on Yelp, the modern European and Polish spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Syrenka Luncheonette



Photo: pat m./Yelp

Richmond's Syrenka Luncheonette, located at 3173 Richmond St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Polish spot 4.5 stars out of 52 reviews.

4. The Dinner House



Photo: anh w./Yelp

Over in Richmond, check out The Dinner House, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 35 reviews on Yelp. You can find the modern European and Polish spot at 2706 E. Allegheny Ave.

5. New Wave Cafe



Photo: stewart k./Yelp

Last but not least, there's New Wave Cafe, a Richmond favorite with four stars out of 37 reviews. Stop by 2620 E. Allegheny Ave. to hit up the bar and Polish and New American spot next time the urge strikes.
