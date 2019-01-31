The 5 best Polish spots in Philadelphia

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Polish spots around Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.
---
1. Mom Mom's Kitchen And Polish Food Cart
Photo: elaine m./Yelp
Topping the list is Mom Mom's Kitchen and Polish Food Cart. Located at 2551 Orthodox St. in Bridesburg, the food truck and Polish spot is the highest rated Polish restaurant in Philadelphia, boasting five stars out of 52 reviews on Yelp.
2. Pierogi Factory
photo: luan p./yelp
Next up is Bustleton's Pierogi Factory, situated at 9965 Bustleton Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 70 reviews on Yelp, the modern European and Polish spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Syrenka Luncheonette
Photo: pat m./Yelp
Richmond's Syrenka Luncheonette, located at 3173 Richmond St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Polish spot 4.5 stars out of 52 reviews.
4. The Dinner House
Photo: anh w./Yelp
Over in Richmond, check out The Dinner House, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 35 reviews on Yelp. You can find the modern European and Polish spot at 2706 E. Allegheny Ave.
5. New Wave Cafe
Photo: stewart k./Yelp
Last but not least, there's New Wave Cafe, a Richmond favorite with four stars out of 37 reviews. Stop by 2620 E. Allegheny Ave. to hit up the bar and Polish and New American spot next time the urge strikes.