The 5 best spots to score seafood in Atlantic City

Knife & Fork Inn. | Photo: Gail M./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to sample the best seafood around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top seafood outlets in Atlantic City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. Dock's Oyster House



Photo: gerald f./Yelp

Topping the list is Dock's Oyster House. Located at 2405 Atlantic Ave., the bar and steakhouse, which offers seafood and more, is the highest rated seafood spot in Atlantic City, boasting 4.5 stars out of 807 reviews on Yelp.

2. Cafe 2825



Photo: Scott R./Yelp

Next up is Cafe 2825, situated at 2825 Atlantic Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 346 reviews on Yelp, the wine bar and Italian spot, serving seafood and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Kelsey's



PHOTO: brendan b./YELP


Kelsey's, located at 1545 Pacific Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the soul food and New American spot, which offers seafood and more, four stars out of 750 reviews.

4. Barbera Seafood Market



Photo: nooo m./Yelp
Barbera Seafood Market, a seafood market that offers seafood and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 115 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2243 Arctic Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Knife & Fork Inn



PHOTO: abigail t. /YELP


Check out Knife & Fork Inn, which has earned four stars out of 324 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bar and steakhouse, which offers seafood and more, at 3600 Atlantic Ave.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor.
