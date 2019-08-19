FYI Philly

The Best of Philly 2019

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
Every year, Philadelphia Magazine rounds up the best that the city has to offer....everything from the best burger and cheesesteak (*hint, it's a salmon cheesesteak, this year) to the best spot for drag queen events or natural hair care products. There are 341 winners this year, with Gritty on the cover as the Best Philadelphian.

Philadelphia Magazine Best of Philly 2019 |Best of Philly Winners

Best of Philly Soiree | Party Tickets

Thursday, September 12, 2019

5:30 VIP, 6:30 General Admission to 9:30pm

Dilworth Park (West apron of City Hall)

1 S 15th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
