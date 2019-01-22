Love pierogis? Here are Philadelphia Magazine's picks for the best spots in the city to get those scrumptious stuffed dumplings. Best Pierogies
Crime & Punishment Brewing Co. | Facebook
2711 Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-235-2739
The Pierogie Kitchen | Facebook
648 Roxborough Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-483-5301
Memphis Taproom | Facebook
2331 E Cumberland Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
215-425-4460
New Wave Cafe
2620 E. Allegheny Ave (Allegheny Ave & Richmond St), Philadelphia, PA 19134
215-634-3224
Polish Dinner House | Facebook
2706 E. Allegheny Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19134
267-596-7727
Mom Mom's Kitchen | Facebook
2551 Orthodox Street, Philadelphia, PA 19137
215-613-7781
