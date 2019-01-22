FYI PHILLY

FYI Philly's best places to get perogies

Here a list of some of the best spots to get Pierogis.

Philadelphia Magazine's Picks for Best Pierogies
Love pierogis? Here are Philadelphia Magazine's picks for the best spots in the city to get those scrumptious stuffed dumplings. Best Pierogies
Crime & Punishment Brewing Co. | Facebook
2711 Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-235-2739

The Pierogie Kitchen | Facebook
648 Roxborough Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-483-5301

Memphis Taproom | Facebook

2331 E Cumberland Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
215-425-4460

New Wave Cafe
2620 E. Allegheny Ave (Allegheny Ave & Richmond St), Philadelphia, PA 19134
215-634-3224

Polish Dinner House | Facebook
2706 E. Allegheny Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19134
267-596-7727

Mom Mom's Kitchen | Facebook
2551 Orthodox Street, Philadelphia, PA 19137
215-613-7781
