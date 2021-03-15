The Commodore brings Irish culture, food to Mount Airy Irish Center

MOUNT AIRY (WPVI) -- The Irish Center has been a gathering place for social, educational, and musical activities that promote the culture and arts of Ireland for more than 60 years.And while the social scene has been temporarily lost due to the pandemic, the club added a new restaurant that is open to both members and the public.It's called The Commodore and it features the award-winning pizzas of co-owner Daniel Gutter, along with lots of comfort bar food and Irish staples like corned beef and cabbage -- available for takeout and delivery.Dine-in is for members only, but anyone can join at any time. It's only $15 for the year, or $25 for a family.The Irish Center has been economically devastated by the loss of activities the past 12 months so club members are hoping to boost membership this year.6815 Emlen Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19119215-842-8051