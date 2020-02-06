Food & Drink

Top 6 Diners: Action News viewers say The Dining Car is number 1

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We are counting down the top local diners thanks to your votes!

In the above video, Jessica Boyington brings you your number one pick: The Dining Car in Northeast Philadelphia.

The Dining Car, or as it's regulars affectionately call it "The Car", will soon be celebrating 60 years in business.

Co-owner Nancy Morozin says that the menu goes beyond typical diner food.

She explains, "Diners basically follow tastes and don't create tastes, we decided to change that."

Chef Larry has been an employee for 45 years. He says, "I'm only as good as the last onion soup I made, I'm only as good as the last beef goulash I made, and that's how I look at life."

They have killer desserts, loyal staff, and a strong Philly perspective, so we can see why this place is such a success.

Top 6 Diners:
1. The Dining Car in Northeast Philadelphia
2. Coopersburg Diner in Coopersburg, Lehigh County
3. Tank & Libby's in Drexel Hill, Delaware County
4. Lamp Post Diner in Clementon, Camden County
5. Red Lion Diner in Southampton Township, Burlington County
6. Daddypops in Hatboro, Montgomery County

Tune in every Thursday on Actions News Mornings beginning at 4 a.m. to see the next Top 6 Countdown!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknortheast philadelphiafoodrestaurants
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family IDs mother, 2 children found dead in Salem County
AccuWeather: Flood Watch Today and Friday
3 masked men rob Delco Popeyes
Love Park rape suspect in custody: Police
Residents lighting homes green for 3 teens battling cancer
Basketballs left at Lower Merion High School donated to PAL
NJ couple charged after child ingests drugs in home
Show More
Mystery Girl Scout cookie shopper ID'd; urges others to pay it forward
Group of teens terrorize local businesses in Roxborough
Gentrification extends beyond Philadelphia
Source: Sixers acquire Glenn Robinson III, Alec Burks from Warriors
Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas says
More TOP STORIES News