FOOD & DRINK

The Farm Stand brings healthful fare to Ocean City

Photo: Haley J./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got fresh, healthful food on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called The Farm Stand, the newcomer is located at 1368 Boardwalk in Ocean City.

This spot aims to simplify the cooking process and provide its customers with high quality fare. Look for notable menu options like the vegan crab cake sandwich, a classic veggie burger, buffalo cauliflower, jerk chicken wrap and quinoa salad. Take a look at the menu for a full list of offerings.

The Farm Stand has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Joe M., who reviewed the new spot on Aug. 11, wrote, "Solid, healthy lunch spot. Great jerk chicken wrap and tasty salad. Friendly staff and fresh ingredients!"

Yelper Jackie M. added, "Right off the boardwalk sits the Farm Stand on 14th. This is the perfect place to grab lunch after spending the morning at the beach. There's a small menu of fresh mostly vegetarian menu items."
