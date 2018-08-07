The Foodery opens new shop in Chestnut Hill with beer, sandwiches and more

The Foodery has opened its fifth bottle shop in the city, offering sandwiches, burgers, craft and imported beers and more. The new arrival to Chestnut Hill is located at 7829 Germantown Ave.
The full bar has 16 draft choices, plus there are dozens of bottled and canned options in its cooler along the back wall.
On the food menu, look for the Diablo (smoked turkey, chipotle aioli, avocado, green peppers and pepper jack cheese), the Turkey Rachel (bacon, Swiss, Russian dressing and coleslaw) and the Bender (roast beef, cheddar, bacon and green bell peppers).
The Foodery's current Yelp rating of four stars out of five reviews indicates the newcomer is a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Yelper Travis G., who reviewed the shop on Aug. 2, wrote, "When my wife and I visited for the first time last night, we picked up a six pack of different beers and a sandwich for each of us. Both were very good and well pressed. ... All in all, I'm thrilled to have such a solid beer/sandwich takeout place barely a block from my house. I hope it's here to stay!"
David L. noted, "Definitely recommend stopping by to check out the draft selection. Also, nowhere else can you get as many patties on a burger for that cheap!"
Intrigued? The Foodery is open from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
