The Indian Grill brings Indian cuisine to Old City | Hoodline

A new Indian spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 114 Chestnut St. in Old City, the restaurant, bar and coffee spot is called The Indian Grill.

To start, look for small bites like its chicken or veggie samosa or pakoras, fried Indian-style snacks. On the menu, there's also soup, bread and tandoori-style fish, chicken and lamb.

Vegetarians can opt for dishes like potatoes and green peas in a curry sauce or a medley of okra, onions, peppers and tomatoes topped with spices. For dessert, look for kulfi, a traditional Indian ice cream, or the mango lassi milkshake. (Take a look at the full menu here.)

The Indian Grill has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Brian K., who reviewed the spot on Dec. 19, wrote, "I've never been to India, but I felt like I have now. This is a quiet and casual place to have some high quality Indian food."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Indian Grill is open from 9 a.m.-midnight on weekdays and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
