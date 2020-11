South Jersey athlete Seth Amoah grew up drinking the fresh juices his parents made at home. Now he has a business making juices in Merchantville, N.J.The Juice Bar uses the cold-pressed method of juicing with every kind of fresh fruit and vegetable, from apples to carrots and everything in between.Seth and his wife, Kelli Mouzon, also make healthy, hearty snacks like vegetarian cheesesteak wraps and lentil soup.22 S. Centre Street, Merchantville, NJ 08109856-324-0436