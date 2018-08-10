The Patio brings libations and live music to Callowhill

A new outdoor lounge has opened its doors in the Callowhill neighborhood. Located under the viaduct at 500 N. 10th St. in the Spring Arts district, the beer garden and entertainment venue is called The Patio.
About two blocks from the entrance to the Rail Park, The Patio is inspired by the design and style of mid-century Palm Springs, per its website. The spot offers summer cocktails and cans of craft beer, as well as DJs from The Sound of Trestle on Friday and Saturday nights.
The drinks menu showcases popular offerings from the 1960s and 70s, including the Mai Tai, Whiskey Sour and Pink Flamingo. Craft beers include Cigar City Jai Alai IPA and Love City Generator Wheat.
The lounge also offers the free concert series Sunday Live. To learn more about upcoming shows, visit its Facebook page. Check it out while you can: The Patio is only open through the end of October.
With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp, the lounge has received a positive response thus far.
Michal B., who reviewed the new spot on Aug. 3, wrote, "The Patio is an amazing hidden gem of a beer garden tucked under the train trestle in the Callowhill neighborhood. Cool tiki vibes and vintage-inspired cocktails round out the awesome, exclusive-feeling atmosphere."
And Anita P. wrote, "Hidden gem in the middle of the city! Super chill with a old-school vibe. Fun seating arrangements and strong drinks make the night slowly drift away."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: The Patio is open from 6-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 5-10 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday-Thursday.)
