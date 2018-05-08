The right cider town: Hale & True opens in Bella Vista

Craving a draft of a cool craft drink? There's an apple for that. Hale & True cidery, the brainchild of married couple Kerry and Risa McKenzie, is now serving up hard ciders and more at 613 S. 7th St. in Bella Vista.
While the new joint's big draw is hard cider made from Pennsylvania apples, it also serves other local ciders, beers, wines, cocktails and kombucha. Its four housemade ciders are available as a flight and include the Lil Sunshine, with honey and orange.
The menu offers small plates from adjoining The Good King Tavern, including spiced, cider-marinated mixed nuts ($4), pickled seasonal vegetables ($5), and ham on baguette with butter and fresh cornichons for $10.
Pickled seasonal veggies. | Photo: Hale & True/Yelp
Hale & True has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
"Great cider company! Brand new, open space with tables and bar stool seating," said Magnolia M., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 5. "All the ciders were enjoyable and refreshing. The pickled vegetables were bold, pairing well with the array of cider. Service was pleasant and attentive."
"Best cider I've ever had," said Ben A. "Hale to the Hop cider is truly special. Staff is very friendly, and allow outside food."
And Cat H. added, "They also use local Philly apples and local Philly wildflower honey in their cider recipes."
Hale & True is open from 4 -10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 4 p.m.-midnight on Friday, noon-midnight on Saturday, and noon-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
