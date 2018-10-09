FOOD & DRINK

The top 4 shops in Philly for cupcake lovers

The Sweet Life Bakeshop. | Photo: Megan K./Yelp

By Hoodline
Need more cupcakes in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cupcake sources in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. The Sweet Life Bakeshop



PHOTO: MEGAN K./YELP

Topping the list is The Sweet Life Bakeshop. Red velvet, chocolate Nutella and lemon raspberry are among the cupcake options at this locally owned spot. There are also cakes, pies and lemon bars, and it's known for its Southern-style banana pudding.

Located at 740 South St. in Center City, it is the highest-rated cupcake spot in Philadelphia, boasting five stars out of 241 reviews on Yelp.

2. Nook Bakery & Coffee Bar



Photo: Erin E./Yelp

Next up is Rittenhouse's Nook Bakery & Coffee Bar, situated at 15 S. 20th St. Sweet treats include bars, cheesecake, pastries and, of course, cupcakes, all made in-house. Fig almond, red velvet and carrot cake are among the cupcake flavors that have been featured. Enjoy one in the cozy shop along with some roasted-on-site coffee sourced from around the world.

With 4.5 stars out of 263 reviews on Yelp, the shop has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Sweet Box Cupcakes



Photo: Jessica Y./Yelp
Sweet Box Cupcakes, located at 339 S. 13th St. in Center City, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it 4.5 stars out of 175 reviews. It started as a food truck devoted to cupcakes, but now also offers cakes, brownies, bars, cookies, puddings, cookie sandwiches and tarts. Pumpkin chocolate chip, salted caramel chocolate and apple strudel cupcakes have been spotted recently.

Despite operating from these brick-and-mortar digs since 2013, Sweet Box still operates its food truck, too.

4. Scoop Deville



Photo: Scoop Deville/Yelp

Scoop Deville is another go-to, with four stars out of 402 Yelp reviews. Open since 1989, its emphasis is on ice cream, including soft-serve flavors you can mix yourself along with hundreds of mix-ins. But rest assured, made-in-house cupcakes are among the baked good options here. Flavors run to the traditional -- chocolate, vanilla, strawberry -- and are topped with whipped buttercream. Head over to 1109 Walnut St. to see for yourself.
