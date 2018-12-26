The top 5 burger spots to check out in Atlantic City

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top burger outlets in Atlantic City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.
1. Wingcraft Kitchen & Beer Bar
Photo: Cr R./Yelp
Topping the list is Wingcraft Kitchen & Beer Bar. Located at 2010 Baltic Ave., the gastropub and traditional American spot, which offers burgers and more, is the highest rated burger spot in Atlantic City, boasting four stars out of 446 reviews on Yelp.
2. Back Bay Ale House
Photo: Mingdalia M./Yelp
Next up is Back Bay Ale House, situated at 800 N. New Hampshire Ave. With four stars out of 229 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score seafood, burgers and sandwiches has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Broadway Burger Bar
Photo: steve l./Yelp
Broadway Burger Bar, located at 2801 Pacific Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar, which offers burgers and more, four stars out of 219 reviews.
4. Brittany Cafe
Photo: juliana C./Yelp
Brittany Cafe, a breakfast and brunch spot, offering burgers and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 115 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4313 Ventnor Ave. to see for yourself.
5. Sirens Bar and Grill
Photo: sirens bar and grill/Yelp
Check out Sirens Bar and Grill, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bar and traditional American spot, which offers burgers and more, at 447 Carson Ave.