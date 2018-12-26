FOOD & DRINK

The top 5 burger spots to check out in Atlantic City

Wingcraft Kitchen & Beer Bar. | Photo: Teresa V./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to sample the best burgers around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top burger outlets in Atlantic City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Wingcraft Kitchen & Beer Bar



Photo: Cr R./Yelp

Topping the list is Wingcraft Kitchen & Beer Bar. Located at 2010 Baltic Ave., the gastropub and traditional American spot, which offers burgers and more, is the highest rated burger spot in Atlantic City, boasting four stars out of 446 reviews on Yelp.

2. Back Bay Ale House



Photo: Mingdalia M./Yelp

Next up is Back Bay Ale House, situated at 800 N. New Hampshire Ave. With four stars out of 229 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score seafood, burgers and sandwiches has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Broadway Burger Bar



Photo: steve l./Yelp

Broadway Burger Bar, located at 2801 Pacific Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar, which offers burgers and more, four stars out of 219 reviews.

4. Brittany Cafe



Photo: juliana C./Yelp

Brittany Cafe, a breakfast and brunch spot, offering burgers and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 115 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4313 Ventnor Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Sirens Bar and Grill



Photo: sirens bar and grill/Yelp

Check out Sirens Bar and Grill, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bar and traditional American spot, which offers burgers and more, at 447 Carson Ave.
