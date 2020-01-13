Food & Drink

There is now a proper term for the residue left behind by Cheetos

You know how you'll be eating a bag of Cheetos and you get that cheesy residue on your fingers?

Maybe you've called it "Cheetos dust". Well, that's wrong.

The term you're looking for is "Cheetle".

Cheetle is defined as "that orange and red dust symbolic of true Cheetos fandom," according to a news release from Frito Lay and spokesman Chester Cheetah.

You can use it in a sentence, like, "my hands have Cheetle on them," or "did you stain my shirt with Cheetle?"

Some have suggested actor Don Cheedle should be their new spokesperson.

By the way, the best way to remove the Cheetle is by licking your fingers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksnack foodbig talkers
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 men tie up, blindfold woman's granddaughter in Philly: Police
Philly averaging roughly 1 murder a day to start 2020
Man wanted for allegedly raping girl, 13, in Chester Co.
Police investigating after closure of Bucks Co. wedding venue
Crash between car, pickup leaves woman critically injured
'Artful Flasher' has West Mount Airy residents on edge
First cameras going up in effort to curb speeding Roosevelt Blvd.
Show More
Jersey City shooting was planned for months, investigators say
New Jersey Senate passes plastic bag ban
AccuWeather: Cooler Than The Weekend, But Still Mild For January
Astros' GM, manager fired over sign stealing during championship season
Several rowhomes damaged in West Philadelphia fire
More TOP STORIES News