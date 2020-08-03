Four new restaurants open during pandemic, offering new Mexican, BBQ and Asian-fusion

We visited with four restaurateurs that recently opened new spots despite the pandemic.Each faced significant challenges and delays in trying to open their doors but found ways to overcome and bring their concept to the public.Juno offers a gorgeous outdoor dining space on Spring Garden Street, serving a Mexican-themed menu with cocktails on tap.Anchor Light is a ghost kitchen concept from chef Tyler Akin, who has created a menu of casual fare being served out of his Stock Rittenhouse restaurant.Tamekah Bost opened her second brick and mortar location of The Better Box offering their take on Asian fusion with a Philly twist.And Zig Zag BBQ is featuring the award-winning talents of smoke master Matthew Lang, who won a $50,000 BBQ competition and is now showcasing those skills in his new Kensington BBQ space.1033 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia, PAat Stock Rittenhouse 1935 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA1519 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia, PA2111 East York Street, Philadelphia, PA