Oyster House and Salty's Seafood want to bring the best of the Shore to your door

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
Whether you don't have time for a drive down the shore or you think it's safer to stay in the city, there are lots of opportunities to get that beach vibe right in Philadelphia.

From the popup shore-inspired Salty's Seafood & Ice Cream Shack to the Boardwalk on the Delaware River and Oyster House, there are a number of ways you can feel like you're down the Shore without the long drive and crowd.

At Oyster House, the restaurant is doing outdoor dining for the first time and 2nd-generation owner Sam Mink has created take-home clambake and lobster roll kits for those who prefer those flavors in the safety of their home.


