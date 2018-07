These places make alcohol and ice cream a winning combo

Boozy Icy Treats

Like to mix your ice cream with some alcohol? Melissa Magee found some boozy icy treats.233 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106215-897-99991840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19103215-783-4171509 S 2nd Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147215-558-2471----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.