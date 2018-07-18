These places make alcohol and ice cream a winning combo

Boozy Icy Treats
Like to mix your ice cream with some alcohol? Melissa Magee found some boozy icy treats.
Capofitto | Facebook | Instagram
233 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-897-9999
Assembly Rooftop Lounge at the Logan Hotel | Facebook
1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19103
215-783-4171
Twisted Tail | Facebook
509 S 2nd Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147
215-558-2471
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Related Topics:
foodFYI Philly
foodFYI Philly