This flour-less cake recipe has all the tasty decadence, none of the guilt

Craving something rich, creamy and chocolatey? Gina Gannon hooked up with a Redner's Markets dietitian and a best-selling cookbook author for a flourless cake recipe with Grassland Butter that is a taste of decadent without the guilt.
Grassland Butter | Lisa Leake: 100 Days of Real Food
4-Ingredient Molten Lava Cake Recipe
Prep Time: 10 mins; Cook Time: 8 mins; Total Time: 18 mins; Servings: 10 mini cakes
Ingredients
- 8 tablespoons butter 1 stick
- 3/4 cup chocolate chips
- 2 eggs
- 2 egg yolks discard or use egg whites elsewhere
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees F and line a muffin pan with parchment paper muffin liners.
- Melt butter and chocolate chips together over low heat until smooth. Let cool slightly.
- In a large bowl whisk together the eggs and sugar. Stir in the melted chocolate mixture until well combined.
- Divide among 10 standard muffin cups and bake until cakes are puffed up, but still jiggly in the center about 6 to 8 minutes. Turn out upside down onto a plate, garnish, and serve immediately.
Suggested garnishes: Fresh berries, powdered sugar, whipped cream and/or vanilla ice cream
Lisa recommends organic ingredients when feasible and she uses Grassland non-GMO verified butter
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.