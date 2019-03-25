FYI Philly

This flour-less cake recipe has all the tasty decadence, none of the guilt

Gina Gannon hooked up with a dietitian and a best-selling cookbook author for a flourless cake recipe.

Craving something rich, creamy and chocolatey? Gina Gannon hooked up with a Redner's Markets dietitian and a best-selling cookbook author for a flourless cake recipe with Grassland Butter that is a taste of decadent without the guilt.

Grassland Butter | Lisa Leake: 100 Days of Real Food

4-Ingredient Molten Lava Cake Recipe
Prep Time: 10 mins; Cook Time: 8 mins; Total Time: 18 mins; Servings: 10 mini cakes

Ingredients
  • 8 tablespoons butter 1 stick
  • 3/4 cup chocolate chips
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 egg yolks discard or use egg whites elsewhere
2 tablespoons sugar
Instructions
  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F and line a muffin pan with parchment paper muffin liners.
  • Melt butter and chocolate chips together over low heat until smooth. Let cool slightly.
  • In a large bowl whisk together the eggs and sugar. Stir in the melted chocolate mixture until well combined.
  • Divide among 10 standard muffin cups and bake until cakes are puffed up, but still jiggly in the center about 6 to 8 minutes. Turn out upside down onto a plate, garnish, and serve immediately.


Suggested garnishes: Fresh berries, powdered sugar, whipped cream and/or vanilla ice cream
Lisa recommends organic ingredients when feasible and she uses Grassland non-GMO verified butter
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
