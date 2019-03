This flour-less cake recipe has all the tasty decadence, none of the guilt

Butter Episode 2

Ingredients

8 tablespoons butter 1 stick

3/4 cup chocolate chips

2 eggs

2 egg yolks discard or use egg whites elsewhere

Instructions

Preheat oven to 450 degrees F and line a muffin pan with parchment paper muffin liners.

Melt butter and chocolate chips together over low heat until smooth. Let cool slightly.

In a large bowl whisk together the eggs and sugar. Stir in the melted chocolate mixture until well combined.

Divide among 10 standard muffin cups and bake until cakes are puffed up, but still jiggly in the center about 6 to 8 minutes. Turn out upside down onto a plate, garnish, and serve immediately.

Craving something rich, creamy and chocolatey? Gina Gannon hooked up with a Redner's Markets dietitian and a best-selling cookbook author for a flourless cake recipe with Grassland Butter that is a taste of decadent without the guilt.Prep Time: 10 mins; Cook Time: 8 mins; Total Time: 18 mins; Servings: 10 mini cakesFresh berries, powdered sugar, whipped cream and/or vanilla ice creamLisa recommends organic ingredients when feasible and she uses Grassland non-GMO verified butter----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.