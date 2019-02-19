FYI Philly

Three new must-try restaurants for 2019

Alicia Vitarelli rounds up three new spots to enjoy a good meal in and around Philly.

New Restauranrs and eats
Alicia Vitarelli runs down three new spots around the city serving their brand of fun food for the region.

Chatayee Thai | Instagram
1227 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Hash House A Go Go | Facebook
400 RT 38 #1375, Moorestown, N.J. 08057

Cry Baby Pasta
627 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

