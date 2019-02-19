New Restauranrs and eats
Alicia Vitarelli runs down three new spots around the city serving their brand of fun food for the region.
Chatayee Thai | Instagram
1227 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Hash House A Go Go | Facebook
400 RT 38 #1375, Moorestown, N.J. 08057
Cry Baby Pasta
627 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Three new must-try restaurants for 2019
FYI PHILLY
TOP STORIES
Show More