Too early? Pumpkin Spice Latte, considered by some the unofficial start of fall, arrives

Fall, is it really you?

Pumpkin Spice Latte is back. #PSL pic.twitter.com/QOERFzWRgJ — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) August 28, 2018

You may call this weekend summer's last gasp. You may soak in the sand and surf at the shore, savoring the final bites of saltwater taffy and boardwalk fare.However, others have already moved on to the flavors of fall. Today, Starbucks brought back the pumpkin spice latte.Yes - the "hashtag PSL."You may be saying that it feels too early for the drink. That's because it did come earlier than usual.Last year, Starbucks dropped the pumpkin and spice obsession in September. This year, the coffee chain brought it back a week earlier.It's the PSL's 15th birthday and it's the bestselling beverage of all time at Starbucks.Some people could not contain their excitement and have already ordered, posted, and hashtagged in their autumnal glory.Others are aghast and angry and want people to stop rushing summer!Summer does not end until September 22nd.On Twitter, people have been saying it's too hot for a latte! Starbucks has replied by telling the tweeters to order it iced.