Jessica Boyington visits Top 6 beer gardens in Philadelphia

By
Top 6: Beer gardens in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Beer garden season is back! So get yourself outside, it's time to sip, snack, and socialize! Here are some of the top beer gardens in the area.

At Evil Genius Beer Company in Fishtown, they have a cozy garden setup off Front Street, right next to the EL. It's dog friendly here and since I left my boys at home, they let me borrow one of theirs for my experience. His name is Dougal, he's a Chesapeake Bay Retriever, and you will most likely see him wandering around when you go!

Though you might want to watch your plates because Dougal immediately stole my pretzel bites. Thankfully, I had other snacks like loaded nachos, spinach dip, and my personal favorite, the grilled Reuben on rye.

Morgan's Pier is all about the views of the waterfront with the Ben Franklin Bridge...and, of course, the fried pickles, the spicy Louisiana roll, watermelon beer and adult frozen popsicles. Oh, and the fat bread. You heard that right, fat bread. It's thick and fluffy crusted dough topped with cheese and vegetables. Other toppings are available too, but I could not put down the tomato, zucchini, and ricotta cheese carb heaven.

In Northern Liberties at the Germantown Garden, they pride themselves on being a fancier spot with a secluded atmosphere, flowers, cozy fires, and food and drinks to match.

The cocktail pitchers can serve four people, or at least one Jersey girl, and you can sip on one with the crazy straws they put inside it. I paired the monster drink with their teriyaki salmon, asparagus, and rice pilaf. It was perfection! If I had a last meal, surf and turf would be it, and the pepper crusted ribeye and crab cake combo really hit the mark. I almost forgot I was at a beer garden!

Don't miss the final three locations for the Top 6 Beer Gardens, next Friday on Action News Mornings!
More TOP STORIES News