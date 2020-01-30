Top 6 Diners: Coopersburg Diner in Lehigh County

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We are counting down the top local diners thanks to your votes!
In the video above, Jessica Boyington brings you the diner at the number 2 spot: Coopersburg Diner in Coopersburg, Lehigh County.
Top 6 Diners:
1. ?
2. Coopersburg Diner in Coopersburg, Lehigh County
3. Tank & Libby's in Drexel Hill, Delaware County
4. Lamp Post Diner in Clementon, Camden County
5. Red Lion Diner in Southampton Township, Burlington County
6. Daddypops in Hatboro, Montgomery County
Tune in every Thursday on Action News Mornings beginning at 4 a.m. to see the next diner on the list and which one came in at number 1.
