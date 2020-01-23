Food & Drink

Top 6 Diners: Tank & Libby's in Drexel Hill, Delaware County

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We are counting down the top local diners thanks to your votes!

In the video above, Jessica Boyington brings you the diner at the number 3 spot: Tank & Libby's in Drexel Hill, Delaware County.

Top 6 Diners:
1. ?
2. ?
3. Tank & Libby's in Drexel Hill, Camden County
4. Lamp Post Diner in Clementon, Camden County
5. Red Lion Diner in Southampton Township, Burlington County
6. Daddypops in Hatboro, Montgomery County

Tune in every Thursday on Action News Mornings beginning at 4 a.m. to see the next diner on the list and which one came in at number 1.
Related topics:
food & drinkdelaware countyfoodrestaurants
