Your votes: Top 6 dining spots on Haddon Avenue

COLLINGSWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Thanks to your votes, we found the Top 6 dining's spots on Haddon Avenue in New Jersey!My first stop is a Westmont staple, Giumarello's. It's northern Italian food that tastes better than if you were actually in Northern Italy.A little off the beaten path in Collingswood you'll find a cozy little outdoor oasis called Bistro di Marino. This BYOB is famous for it's gnocchi sampler - by the way, they have 9 flavors to choose from.Next stop is Kitchen Consigliere, where the owner, Angelo Lutz, is almost more popular than the menu. It's situated right on the Collingswood strip where you can people watch, and relax with classic Southern Italian dishes like Spaghetti and meatballs and Linguini and clams.Right across the street, you'll find the Tortilla Press. It's delicious traditional Mexican food, not to mention it's BYOT...that's right, bring your own tequila to mix up in their homemade margarita mix.If you want a pub vibe and American comfort food, check out Keg and Kitchen. The outdoor space is one of the largest in the area, so grab a beer or specialty cocktail from its unique selection, and pair it with one of their ever popular burgers.Treno Pizza Bar is one of the most popular spots in the area because of its casual outdoor but enclosed patio. The brick oven pizzas are definitely the most popular items on the menu, but not far behind is the short rib bolognese, which I washed down with an Italian Lemonade.