Top 6 dining spots in Doylestown, Pa. thanks to your votes

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Doylestown, Pennsylvania might give off a small-town vibe, but there are tons of great dining choices. We've picked the top 6 thanks to your votes!A short train ride will drop you off at our first stop, Station Tap House. They are famous for their craft beer list, burgers, and for having the largest outdoor deck in the area.You can take in the fall weather on Penn Taproom's cozy patio, all while munching on a cheesesteak eggroll and sipping on a beer.At Paganini's you can dine on classic Italian pasta dishes or a wood-fire pizza pie, and relax in their garden like outdoor space.Eclectic American small plates with an intimate atmosphere is what Honey is all about. Try the black tea glazed spareribs and wash them down with a specialty cocktail.For authentic Chinese and Asian cuisine like wonton soup and General Tso's chicken, check out Kung Fu Restaurant.Right next door is Bocelli's. Pull up a chair, drag over a table, make friends with Dylan the busboy...and stay a while. They have all of your favorite Italian dishes, and they're made with love.