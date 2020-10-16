restaurants

Top 6 dining spots in Fishtown - thanks to your votes!

You can have a fancy dinner or keep it casual and bar hop around in Philly's Fishtown neighborhood. Here's our top 6 dining spots, thanks to your votes!

The building holding Wm. Mulherin's Sons dates all the way back to the prohibition era. Now, it's fresh pasta and fancy pizza. And if you have too many of their signature cocktails...there's a boutique hotel attached!

Speaking of cocktails, R&D Cocktail Bar will quite literally light you up! They actually set my tiki inspired rum cocktail on fire before serving it to me!

Frankford Hall is a German style beer garden with snacks and cold brews, so you can grab yourself a table and give yourself some time to hang, because you'll want to stay a while!

Murph's Bar is a very well known area staple. It's a casual Irish pub with traditional Italian food...YES, ITALIAN FOOD! And it also has a brand new, cozy outdoor space.

I needed a quick pick me up so I stopped across the street at Johnny Brenda's for one of their famous spicy margaritas. You'll be satisfied with a burger or their wings, but don't forget their clam chowder and their vegan options too.

Then I stumbled upon some late night VIP treatment, Hiroki! This Japanese restaurant is reservation only and Omakase style, which means the chef chooses the menu! I love a little secret that I get to tell everyone.
