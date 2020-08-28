Top 6 dining spots in Philadelphia's Old City - thanks to your votes!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's Old City is known for its history, but don't sleep on the delicious dining options.At Cuba Libre, you'll feel like you've escaped to Cuba with the classic decor, authentic menu and strong rum cocktails.Nick's Roast Beef Bar & Grille boasts a casual welcoming vibe with tasty, and creatively done burgers.Set in a former bank, Plough and the Stars is another popular spot for pints and Irish pub food, like fish and chips.At the contemporary french bistro, Forsythia, you can't go wrong with the mussels, burger, seared scallops and a craft cocktail to wash it down.For Japanese raw bar and sushi in a chic, modern setting, check out Tuna Bar. Make sure you try their most popular rolls, the Wentz Roll and the Broad Street Roll, and follow it up with a sake passion fruit mojito.Positano Coast, by Aldo Lamberti, is the outdoor oasis you've been searching for with its seafood and spritzers.