Top 6 dining spots on Baltimore Ave - thanks to your votes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We're in West Philadelphia this week. So grab a mask and hop on the trolley, we have a list of the Top 6 dining spots on Baltimore Avenue thanks to your votes!For American fare with a southern flair and dishes you've never had, try Bookers. Owner Saba Tedla says she wants her customers to feel right at home, and if you ask me she hit the mark. I tried the ox tail!The neighborhood go-to taqueria is Loco Pez. It's LA style street food with an energetic happy hour Monday through Saturday.Vietnam Cafe is a family-run establishment serving classic Vietnamese dishes like chicken papaya and different flavors of noodle soups.Green Line Cafe is the perfect spot to park it with your laptop and sip on some of their hot or cold drinks, and munch on a pastry. They have vegan options, too.Right across from Clark Park is the the appropriately named Clarkville. It's beers and wine on tap, snacks and pizza.Last stop, Renata. The owner named this Middle Eastern restaurant after the pickiest eater he had ever cooked for. Maybe that's why the food is so outstanding, the bar was set really high.