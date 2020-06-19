Top 6 Outdoor Dining Spots: Manayunk Edition

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thanks to your votes, we have narrowed down the Top 6 outdoor dining spots in Manayunk!If you want the best views on a waterfront deck, go to Manayunk Brewery. Here you can choose from an eclectic menu ranging from brick oven pizza to sushi, and a cold drink in the sunshine.Next you can hop on your bike and take a ride on over to Winnies, they have a bike rack right out front! It's comfort food done right, and also known to be the best brunch in town.For a fancier feast, head to the neighborhood staple, Jake and coopers wine bar. They've been here for 33 years, so they know what they're doing. Make sure you try their famous crab cakes!If you need a quick spot that fullfills your Mexican food cravings, check out Taqueria Feliz and their rapid fire takeout window. Here you can seat yourself, and eat as much quac as your heart desires.Artistic burgers, serious hotdogs, and a craft beer to wash it down. That might be all you need to know about luckys last chance. Except for the fact that the #1 rule there is "be nice or leave". So smile, and come on down.The last stop is the goats beard where Locally sourced food, wine, and beer take the front seat, that is until I we tasted their margaritas in a to go pouch.Happy dining...and don't forget your mask!