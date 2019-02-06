Top pizza choices in Bethlehem for takeout and dining in

Fortunately, Bethlehem boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.
---
1. Fratelli's Pizza
Photo: Diane M./Yelp
Topping the list is Fratelli's Pizza. Located at 1230 N. New St., the cafe and Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, is the highest rated pizza spot in Bethlehem, boasting 4.5 stars out of 48 reviews on Yelp.
2. Pat's Pizza & Bistro
Photo: George R./Yelp
Next up is Pat's Pizza & Bistro, situated at 1426 W. Broad St. With 4.5 stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and cheesesteaks, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. NYC Village Pizza
Photo: Nyc Village P./Yelp
Check out NYC Village Pizza, which has earned four stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Mediterranean spot, which offers pizza and sandwiches, at 129 W. 4th St.