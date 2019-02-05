FOOD & DRINK

Top pizza choices in Bristol Township for takeout and dining in

Yordana's Pizza & Pasta. | Photo: Anthony C./Yelp

By Hoodline
A lot goes into choosing a pizza -- even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious -- particularly on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9.

Fortunately, Bristol Township boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.
---

1. A & S Pizza & Pasta



Photo: F Z./Yelp

Topping the list is A & S Pizza & Pasta. Located at 1501 Edgely Road, the spot to score pizza and more is the highest rated pizza spot in Bristol Township, boasting 4.5 stars out of 26 reviews on Yelp.

2. Ponticelli's Pizza Panini & Pasta



Photo: evan s./Yelp

Next up is Kenwood's Ponticelli's Pizza Panini & Pasta, situated at 1502 Haines Road With 4.5 stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp, the diner, which offers pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Yordana's Pizza & Pasta



Photo: anthony c./Yelp

Whitewood's Yordana's Pizza & Pasta, located at 5900 Bristol Emilie Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, four stars out of 37 reviews.

4. Adriatic Pizza



Photo: gerald s./Yelp

Adriatic Pizza, a spot to score pizza and sandwiches, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 18 Yelp reviews. Head over to 7757 New Falls Road to see for yourself.

5. Pizza Star



Photo: evan s./Yelp

Over in Indian Creek, check out Pizza Star, which has earned four stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score pizza and more at 4129 Woerner Ave.
