Top pizza choices in Easton for takeout and dining in

Fortunately, Easton boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.
---
1. Stoke Coal Fire Pizza & Bar
Photo: shawn b./Yelp
Topping the list is Stoke Coal Fire Pizza & Bar. Located at 1 Lehn's Court in Downtown, the gastropub, which offers pizza and more, is the highest rated pizza spot in Easton, boasting 4.5 stars out of 211 reviews on Yelp.
2. Tommy's Sole Mio Italian Grille
Photo: candice s./Yelp
Next up is SouthSide's Tommy's Sole Mio Italian Grille, situated at 204 W. Madison St. With four stars out of 51 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Antonio's Pizzeria & Restaurant
Photo: A P./Yelp
Downtown's Antonio's Pizzeria & Restaurant, located at 114 S. 3rd St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score pizza and more 4.5 stars out of 44 reviews.
4. Pizza D'oro Italian Restaurant
Photo: nicole w./Yelp
Pizza D'oro Italian Restaurant, a spot to score pizza and more in College Hill, is another go-to, with four stars out of 38 Yelp reviews. Head over to 208 Cattell St. to see for yourself.
5. Scratch
Photo: justin l./Yelp
Over in Downtown, check out Scratch, which has earned four stars out of 34 reviews on Yelp. You can find the brewery and bakery, which offers pizza and more, at 325 Northampton St., Easton Public Market.