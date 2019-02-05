Top pizza choices in Gloucester Township for takeout and dining in

Fortunately, Gloucester Township boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.
---
1. Holy Tomato Pies
Photo: Fred B./Yelp
Topping the list is Holy Tomato Pies. Located at 9 S. Black Horse Pike, the spot to score pizza, desserts and salads is the highest rated pizza spot in Gloucester Township, boasting 4.5 stars out of 152 reviews on Yelp.
2. Capri Pizza
Photo: Scott T./Yelp
Next up is Capri Pizza, situated at 665 Cross Keys Road With four stars out of 49 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and salads, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Benny's Brick Oven Pizzeria
Photo: benny's brick oven pizzeria/Yelp
Benny's Brick Oven Pizzeria, located at 700 S. Black Horse Pike, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, four stars out of 32 reviews.
4. Pizza Point
Photo: Mariella S./Yelp
Check out Pizza Point, which has earned four stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score pizza and more at 218 Somerdale Road, Suite A