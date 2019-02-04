FOOD & DRINK

Top pizza choices in Lancaster for takeout and dining in

Espino's Pizza Pastas & Subs. | Photo: Cyn M./Yelp

By Hoodline
A lot goes into choosing a pizza -- even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious -- particularly on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9.

Fortunately, Lancaster boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.

1. Luca



Photo: Kelsey K./Yelp

Topping the list is LUCA. Located at 436 W. James St., Suite 101, in Chestnut Hill, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, is the highest rated pizza spot in Lancaster, boasting 4.5 stars out of 216 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Fridge



Photo: Kristof T./Yelp

Next up is Stadium District's The Fridge, situated at 534 N. Mulberry St. With four stars out of 157 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score beer, wine and spirits and pizza has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Espino's Pizza Pastas & Subs



Photo: lauren l./Yelp

Chestnut Hill's Espino's Pizza Pastas & Subs, located at 323 W. Lemon St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Spanish and Latin American spot, which offers pizza and more, four stars out of 74 reviews.

4. Alley Kat



Photo: Nicole G./Yelp

Alley Kat, a New American spot that offers pizza and more in Central Business District, is another go-to, with four stars out of 56 Yelp reviews. Head over to 30 W. Lemon St. to see for yourself.

5. Steel Peel Pizza



Photo: joy h./Yelp

Over in Stadium District, check out Steel Peel Pizza, which has earned four stars out of 35 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Italian spot, which offers chicken wings and pizza, at 611 Harrisburg Ave.
